Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,240 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

