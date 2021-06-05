Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 723 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $205.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $156.57 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.