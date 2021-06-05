Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 897 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

