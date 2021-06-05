Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 163,027 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

