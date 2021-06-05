AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $575.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.12 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $232.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $387,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.08.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

