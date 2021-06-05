Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,866.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1,866.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.01005847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.29 or 0.09849992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

