Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

ADBE stock opened at $504.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

