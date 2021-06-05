Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 295,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

