AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.31

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.31 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 63.38 ($0.83). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 62.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 1,469,058 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £455.12 million and a PE ratio of -77.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.31.

In other news, insider Joe Mangion bought 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

