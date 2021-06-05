AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

