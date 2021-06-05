Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 864.50 ($11.29). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 864 ($11.29), with a volume of 642,217 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 865.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

