Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Agilysys worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

AGYS opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

