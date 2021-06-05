Agrello Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $115,602.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01018444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.54 or 0.10103343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

