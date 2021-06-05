Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) versus Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Financial Analysis

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Agrify alerts:

This table compares Agrify and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agrify N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agrify and Mission Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Produce 0 2 5 0 2.71

Agrify currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.91%. Mission Produce has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agrify is more favorable than Mission Produce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Agrify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agrify and Mission Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agrify $12.09 million 18.47 -$21.62 million N/A N/A Mission Produce $862.30 million 1.66 $28.80 million $0.78 26.03

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Agrify.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.