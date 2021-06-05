Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Achieves $9.35 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $1.96 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00421039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00277431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00157195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

