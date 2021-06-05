Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 416,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 219,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

