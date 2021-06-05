Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 974,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexco Resource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,867,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 578,496 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.