Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $171.81 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $3.08 billion and $171.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00269479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,546,040,048 coins and its circulating supply is 3,065,286,639 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

