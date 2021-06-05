Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 160,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

