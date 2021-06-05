Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.97. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 837,333 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a market cap of C$48.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

