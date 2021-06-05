All Sports (SOC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.60 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.