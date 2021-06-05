Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 23,627 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Heritage Commerce worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

