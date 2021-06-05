Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 56,287 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.56% of The Bank of Princeton worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

