Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.47 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $216.88 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

