Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of South State worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of South State by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

