Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

HE opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

