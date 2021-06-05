Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.08 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

