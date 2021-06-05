Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

ALNY opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

