Alpha Quark Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $161,478.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $43.48 million and approximately $161,478.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00009265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.01017549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.80 or 0.10077735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,085,943 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars.

