Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $47.15 on Friday, hitting $2,451.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

