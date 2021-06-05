Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $47.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,451.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,453.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

