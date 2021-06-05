Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,393.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,280.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

