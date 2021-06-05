Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,056 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,741,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 111,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,169.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $45.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,393.57. 1,222,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

