Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $45.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,393.57. 1,222,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,584. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.