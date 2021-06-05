Alphacat (ACAT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,080.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $13,080.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

