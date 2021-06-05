Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

ALPN stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.