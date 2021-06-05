Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALPN stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.63.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.
