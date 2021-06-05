Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 18,055 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 80.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.