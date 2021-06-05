Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NYSE POR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.