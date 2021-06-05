Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 38,000 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.10% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

