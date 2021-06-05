Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

