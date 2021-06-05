Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

