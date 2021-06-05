Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock worth $7,001,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

PRTS stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.35 million, a P/E ratio of -244.57 and a beta of 2.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

