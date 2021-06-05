Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

