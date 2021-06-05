Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $16.93 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

