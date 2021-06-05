Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.89 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

