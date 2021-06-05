ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 6th. This is an increase from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

