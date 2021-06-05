Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) vs. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Head-To-Head Survey

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Midstream and Kinder Morgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.37 $80.48 million $2.11 31.89 Kinder Morgan $11.70 billion 3.63 $119.00 million $0.88 21.34

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Kinder Morgan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinder Morgan has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and Kinder Morgan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 2 0 0 0 1.00 Kinder Morgan 3 10 5 0 2.11

Altus Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 48.72%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus target price of $16.57, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Kinder Morgan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Dividends

Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altus Midstream pays out 284.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinder Morgan pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 15.06% -13.98% 0.86% Kinder Morgan 13.28% 8.85% 3.97%

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Altus Midstream on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

