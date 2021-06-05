Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 265.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,275.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

