AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of AMERCO worth $41,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO stock opened at $568.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $280.01 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

