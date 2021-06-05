Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ameren worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.13 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

